Wattpad is an app and online platform through which burgeoning authors can publish their novels. It has 70 million readers each month and helps those who might not otherwise get published find readers. One such person was V.S. Santoni, whose novel I’m a Gay Wizard blew up on the platform. Apple featured the author in a ‘Meet the Creative’ story on Wednesday. The platform has given many other LGBTQ+ authors a voice too. It is available for free on the iOS app store. A premium subscription costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year. This gives unlimited access to stories, ad-free, and offline.

Check It Out: Wattpad – The Home of Great New Novels and Gay Wizards