‘Weather on the Way’ App Update Brings Departure Time Slider

Weather on the Way combines weather and navigation to show you a forecast for your road trip route, exactly at the time you will be driving through. It was recently updated to bring new features: New Departure Time Slider – Allows for easy selection of departure time. Pinch to zoom for greater precision. Immediate forecast update when changing the departure time. Speed adjustment settings – Driving a slower vechicle? Adjust your typical speed in settings for the most accurate predictions. New version adds support for iOS 15 and new Apple Maps to ensure the best experience Fixed bug where Siri prompt would sometimes fail. Although not mentioned in the release notes, the developer says that the app now supports Siri Shortcuts.

