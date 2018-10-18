Weird Al Yankovick and Andy Samberg are doing an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, and the trailer looks like a lot of fun. Andy Samberg is being joined by his The Lonely Island partners, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. I’m guessing just about everyone knows who Weird Al is, and many will be familiar with Andy Samberg, but it was The Lonely Island trio who produced Lazy Sunday, Natalie’s Rap, I’m on a Boat, and many more popular SNL Digital Shorts. This Carpool Karaoke episode looks suitably zany, with a mix of straight songs and parody bits. I’m looking forward to it!

Check It Out: Weird Al Yankovic and Andy Samberg on Apple Music Carpool Karaoke