‘Welcome: Smart City Guide’ Gets 2.0 Update Overhaul

Welcome is your new personalized city guide. It’s powered by friends and experts — and made smart by a Real Time AI. It makes intelligent place suggestions by taking into account your preferences and habits, as well as local data like weather, time of day, popularity, holidays, and more. It recently updated to 2.0 which brings improvements like “See recommendations from experts & publications; Access Real Time to find the right place at the right time.” The story of Welcome can be read here.

