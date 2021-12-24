As people worked from home during the pandemic, Michael Feeney began to wonder what the key apps for his, and many others’, WFH workflow would have looked like back in the days of Mac OS 9. He created (mac)OStalgia, which, in the designer’s own words, “is exploring my 2021 work-from-home routine from a nostalgic perspective. How would have the same workflow looked like with the tools of today and the limitations of yesterday.” It’s great to have a nostalgic browse through – thanks to MacRumors for highlighting.

[Image Credit: Michael Feeney]

Check It Out: What You’re Favorite WFH Apps Would Have Looked Like in Mac OS 9