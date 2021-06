It’s always interesting when Apple moves into new product areas, but what happened if we lived in the world where it made… everything? Mackeeper has imagined what it would be like if Cupertino made a whole range of things, from socks, to toothbrushes, to toasters. I particularly like the… wait for it… Mac Lipstick (pictured). The hypothetical products have also been assigned appropriately Apple price points.

Check It Out: What if Apple Made Lipstick? Or Toothbrush?