Amazon Prime’s upcoming series and possible rival to Game of Thrones as best fantasy epic ever, Wheel of Time premieres on November 19, 2021. The first teaser trailer for the series is streaming now, and it looks like Sony Pictures is pulling out all the stops. The television adaptation of Robert Jordan‘s New York Times Bestselling books has been a long time coming. Various incarnations of a movie or television adaptation have been announced, then canceled, then re-announced since before the author‘s death in 2007. Now, for fans of the books and newcomers to the story, the wait is almost over. Six episodes make up the first season, and I hear Sony is already filming the second season.