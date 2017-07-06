What does the term Wi-Fi really stand for? The Wi-Fi Alliance came up with it. It’s not an acronym. It’s not an initialism. Are you ready? it’s a nonsense word. Back in the dawn of time, the alliance needed something a little catchier than “IEEE 802.11b Direct Sequence.” So a branding firm just made it up.. And catchy it is. So now you know.

Check It Out: What Does ‘Wi-Fi’ REALLY Stand For? Who Knew?