Woolnut Has a Leather Case to Go with iPhone 11/Pro Midnight Green

Woolnut announced a leather case in “Racing Green” designed to complement Apple’s midnight green finish on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. I love Woolnut’s cases and sleeves (read my review on the company’s MacBook Air leather sleeve for more). I own and used a Woolnut case for my iPhone X/S, and I immediately purchased the Racing Green case announced for iPhone 11. In any event, Woolnut’s cases are made from vegetable retanned full-grain leather from Scandinavia, with a soft microfiber lining on the inside. I asked how well this green matches Apple’s midnight green, and the company told me, “Our Racing Green color is slightly darker but they do complement each other really nice.” I trust that comment, but regardless, this Racing Green looks great, and I’m looking forward to popping it onto my new iPhone. It’s £35 (US$43.08).

