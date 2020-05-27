Get a Refurbished iPhone For $39.99

Woot.com has some insane deals on refurbished iPhones right now. It’s all older models, starting from an iPhone 5s from just $39.99. (There was an iPhone 5 starting at $24.99, but, not surprisingly, that had sold out at the time of this writing.) Some of the devices are unlocked, others you need to specify which carrier you are with. They are mostly described and scratched and dented – a moderate level of wear and tear, but it still seems there are some pretty compelling offers for the price, especially if you just want a spare. The deals end at 12 am CT (1 am ET) on Thursday, 28 May.

