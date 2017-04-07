This Working Mac Classic is Really LEGO Bricks and a Raspberry Pi

LEGO and the Raspberry Pi are both awesome, and combined to make a working classic Mac? Totally brilliant. That’s what Jannis Hermanns did with a Raspberry Pi Zero, an e-paper display, and NES Mac software. His little LEGO Mac even has Wi-Fi, which hadn’t been invented when Apple introduced the computer in 1984. Sadly, there is a Dremel tool involved to make it all come together, but the end result looks great—and at about $100 for all the parts costs a lot less that the original Macintosh.

