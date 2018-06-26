A cool app called World Creator combines gameplay from the popular app 2048 with a SimCity-like building simulator game. Choose various historical personages as your hero, build your city in 2048 style, meanwhile cast unique skills to attack or disturb opponents, crash their cities and become the champion. Witness opponents’ construction progress in realtime, collect vairous skins of the heroes, fight with other players in different styles, and upgrade your heroes, enhance skill power, overwhelm your opponents in the battlefield. Spring to winter, sunrise to sunset, day to night, enjoy the view of your civilization in construction from every angle. App Store: World Creator! – Free

Check It Out: This World Creator App is a 2048 Building Simulator Game