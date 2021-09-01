Jellycuts is an app that lets you write Shortcuts using plain text language, similar to traditional programming. Features like the Icon Creator and JSON Dictionary Builder allow you to transfer your knowledge of Shortcuts into Jellycuts. Editor features: Syntax highlighting; change your editor theme; 60+ themes; automatic Light and Dark themes; auto completion for code; enable / disable line numbers; change editor font; change editor font size; debug terminal. You’ll find the documentation on the Jellycuts website to start learning.

Check It Out: Write Shortcuts Using Plain Text Code Using ‘Jellycuts’