WSJ Reviews Microsoft Surface Laptop’s ‘Good, Bad and Filthy’

WSJ Personal Tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler did a video review of Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop, the one with the cloth. I’ve been wandering about that cloth, and was very curious what he might say. The short version is that he compares it to Apple’s years-old MacBook Air, is able to clean the above-mentioned cloth, but expresses doubt about what it will be like after a couple of year. He also questions why Microsoft bothered to make it, which is a question I’ve also had. The title gives you a good indication of where he’s at on the device: “Surface Laptop Review: The Good, Bad and Filthy.”

