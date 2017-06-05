WWDC Keynote Line Takes Over McEnery Convention Center

It’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote day, and that means big announcements are on the way. Developers attending the event started lining up early this morning so they wouldn’t miss out and the line to get in quickly grew to take over the block in front of the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. MacVoices host Chuck Joiner snapped this pic showing how long the line was around 7 AM pacific time. The keynote starts at 10 AM and TMO is on location to fill you in on all of today’s surprises.

