Apple kicked off the WWDC 2019 keynote with a lovely video. It pays tribute to developers, and the long nights they spend toiling over machines coding. It also perfectly summed up the frustrations of when that damned code just will not work…and the wonderful moment when everything goes right. The video featured the fantastic tag line: While the world sleeps, you dream. It set the tone for an impressive keynote.

Check It Out: WWDC 2019: Intro Video – Goodnight Developers