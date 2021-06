Every day this week Apple is posting an update from WWDC 2021. The first, presented by Serenity Caldwell, focuses on the keynote and the previews of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8, as well as the new APIs and other features. There was a lot to take in, so it serves as a nice reminder.

