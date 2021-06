Day three of WWDC 2021 has been and gone, and Serenity Caldwell provided an update on what happened. There were sessions on bringing real-world objects into augmented reality, designing Shortcuts and actions for apps, and UI design. Apple engineers and designers shared how the built Apple Watch around accessibility too. Also, please enjoy the Mac startup sound at the beginning of the clip!

Check It Out: WWDC 2021 Day Three Recap