Xiaomi Showed Off the First Double Folding Smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi revealed a smartphone with a difference. On Wednesday, Senior Vice President Wang Xiang tweeted a video of Xiaomi President Bin Lin with a double folding smartphone. It is just a short clip, but it is pretty cool. The clip shows a video playing on the phone, and continuing to play as the sides of the device are folded back. The screen appears to take up almost the entire front of the device. There is also a longer video on Weibo. No word from Xiaomi on when it will be available to consumers though.

Excited to share this video of a special Xiaomi smartphone from our President and Co-founder Bin Lin. It is the world’s first ever double folding phone — that’s pretty cool, isn’t it? #xiaomi #foldingphone #technology pic.twitter.com/iBj0n3vIbW — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) January 23, 2019