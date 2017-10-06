It doesn’t matter if you’re a command line cowboy or a total newbie to Terminal. There’s an awesome tool called XikiHub looking for funding on Kickstarter. The founder of XikiHub says it is the social command line, and the project looks really cool. It’s based on Xiki, a command line platform. XikiHub will give you a friendlier and more powerful Terminal. What’s more, the platform will get even better over time. Users can contribute commands for high-level interfaces like git and changing the desktop background. XikiHub will also support repeating recent commands and searching the community for help to remember which commands do what. This social repository for commands is also open source. The developer uses a multi-pronged security approach, and will have a low tolerance for abuse, spam, or social media marketing. This will be one of my rare backings on Kickstarter. Hopefully, you’ll back it, too.

Check It Out: XikiHub Could Make Terminal Friendlier and More Powerful