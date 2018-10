Yoink is a handy Mac tool for grouping together files you want to copy or move, and the just released version 3.5 update adds in new macOS Mojave support. The new update adds Handoff support between the Mac, iPhone, and iPad versions, adds Finder Quick Actions support, and is Dark Mode compliant, too. Yoink is priced at US$7.99, and the update is free for current users.

