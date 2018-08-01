Bloomberg has one of the most interesting articles I’ve read in a long time. They called it, “Here’s How America Uses Its Land,” but it’s much more than that. They took data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and broke it up into a series of different views that gave me, at least, radically better perspective on how this country’s land is used. The screenshot I included in this Cool Stuff Found is just one of those views, BTW. They also did a great job of using modern CSS to let you scroll through all the info. Here are some spoilers: cows use more land than people; forest land has been growing since 2007; and a little factoid I find disturbing: “since 2008 the amount of land owned by the 100 largest private landowners has grown from 28 million acres to 40 million, an area larger than the state of Florida.” Check it out!

Check It Out: You’ll Never Look at a U.S. Map the Same