Yubico has announced the release of the YubiKey Bio Series, its first security key that supports biometric authentication. As of today, the YubiKey Bio Series is generally available in both USB-A and USB-C form factors delivering secure second factor and passwordless logins for desktop-based FIDO-supported services and applications. The YubiKey Bio Series is available for purchase on yubico.com at a retail price of US$80 for the USB-A form-factor and US$85 for the USB-C form-factor.

Check It Out: Yubico Launches Fingerprint Security Key ‘YubiKey Bio’