InvisibleShield and Gear4 have released cases and iPhone SE screen protectors. The InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+, Glass Elite+ and Glass+ provide customers with tempered glass protection for extreme impact and scratch protection. Meanwhile, Gear4 is manufacturing antimicrobial iPhone SE cases with D3O reinforced backplate and others made with recycled materials.

