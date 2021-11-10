Zero announced the launch of its Qi-certified wireless charging solutions that can keep mobile devices powered for the whole day. Wireless Qi Pad: The patented Zero Qi-certified Pad battery magnetically attaches itself to the back of a Qi-enabled phone with the included magnetic pad over rubber or plastic phone cases up to 4mm thick. It provides 3000 mAh power capacity for a 60%-80% greater charge than standard battery packs. Travel Cube: This Qi Pad charging Travel Cube provides power wherever the user goes. It can simultaneously charge up to two Zero Qi pads and one additional mobile device (with an extra USB C port). In addition, it comes with LED lights that indicate the remaining charge level in the Travel Cube at a glance. Home Docking: The Zero Home Dock gives users a place to recharge their Wireless Qi pads after a full day’s usage. It can charge up to two Zero Qi pads and one additional mobile device (with an extra USB C port) simultaneously. In addition, the Home Dock works with rubber or plastic phone cases up to 4mm thick, allowing for charging without removing your case.

Check It Out: ‘Zero’ Introduces Line of Wireless Charging Devices for iPhone