Zigma Releases Aerio 300 Wi-Fi Air Purifier With Siri Voice Control

With air quality a massive concern in the home in many places globally currently, the Aerio 300 is able to analyse it within just three minutes and clean areas up to 1,580 square feet, making it ideal for offices or at home. The Smart Aerio 300 Air Purifier has a 5-in-1 filter system with a highly efficient H14 True HEPA medical-grade element to filter 99.97% of fine dust, animal hair, pollen, mites, air pollution, PM2.5 and ultrafine particles under 0.3 micrometers. The UVC LED helps to kill harmful viruses and bacteria in the air and in addition, the Smart Aerio 300 creates negative ions to keep the air clean. The activated carbon filter can also remove the smell of pets, kitchen smoke, cat litter smell, smoke smell and neutralize formaldehyde and other harmful substances

