On Thursday Zynga announced the release of a new game called Puzzle Combat. It’s a match-3 action role playing game where players recruit heroes, build bases and compete in player-vs-player (PvP) battles in a zombie-themed setting. In Puzzle Combat, players will immerse themselves in battling enemies from the dangerous Dread Army with power-ups by creating unique match combinations. Players recruit spies, medics, demolition experts and more to fight on their side, each bringing unique special attacks to the fray. Players will also design impenetrable bases by constructing and upgrading buildings like foundries, workshops, training schools and quarters.

Check It Out: Zynga Launches ‘Puzzle Combat’ Match 3 Game