11-inch M2 iPad Pro 2TB at $700 Off: Huge Storage, Small Price

Are you looking to buy a top-tier iPad model at a record-low price? If yes, Best Buy has the deal for you.

Right now, you can grab the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro 2TB at $ 1,199, down from $ 1,899. It’s not every day you can shave $700 off of a Pro model!

Get the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro 2TB at $700 Off

If you need a larger screen, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro 2TB is on sale for $1,599 (originally priced at $2,199). It will let you grab a saving of a pretty solid $600.

These are by far the biggest discounts on these two iPad Pro models at Best Buy.

Launched in 2022, the M2 iPad Pro boasts impressive specs. The advanced Ultra Retina XDR display, support for the Apple Pencil hover feature, and ProRes video capture make it a great pick.

Whether you want to buy the 2022 iPad Pro for action-packed gaming, media streaming, or YouTube video editing, it’ll live up to your expectations.

Since this is a special offer, note that stocks are limited. Make sure to act fast!