11” M2 iPad Pro (2TB) Drops $700 While 12.9” Model Sees $600 Off at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a superb discount on the M2 iPad Pro (4th gen) Wi-Fi model with a massive 2TB storage.

Right now, you can score Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for just $1,199 at Best Buy. That’s a fantastic $700 off right away.

The new M4 iPad Pro is undeniably powerful, but it’s hard to ignore its steep price tag, even with the current deals. Honestly, not everyone needs Apple’s latest flagship tablet. I’ve been using the M2 iPad Pro for almost two years, and it is my favorite tablet, even in 2025.

The 2022 iPad Pro features a sleek aesthetic, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, ProMotion technology, and ultra-fast wireless connectivity. The rear camera system houses a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with a LiDAR scanner for AR experiences. The front camera is a 12MP ultra-wide lens with Center Stage.

Thanks to the M2 Apple Silicon, it can handle heavy tasks like gaming and video editing.

With Apple Intelligence support, you’ll have access to features like Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and more AI-powered tools. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and a massive 2TB of storage, you’re investing in a device that’s built to last.

The 11-inch model is an ideal choice for students and professionals seeking a balance of portability and performance.

If you prefer the larger 12.9″ option, Best Buy offers a flat $600 off, bringing the 2TB Wi-Fi model down from $2,199 to $1,599.

The 12.9″ model packs similar specifications with a larger display and more workspace, making it a great option for creatives and digital artists looking for a portable desktop replacement.

This is a limited-time deal, so make sure to grab yours before the model runs out of stock.

