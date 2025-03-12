13-inch M3 MacBook Air Available for Just $849 on Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is the M4 version, which is now available in stores. But even if you’re not splurging on this new model, it’s a great time to upgrade your device, especially if you’re still using an Intel MacBook. The best deal I’ve found is last year’s 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for just $849 on Amazon. That’s a neat 23 percent savings! Check out the details below.

Unbeatable M3 MacBook Air deal on Amazon

The latest M4 MacBook Air has launched at a starting price of $999 for the 13-inch version with 16GB Unified Memory and 256GB SSD storage.

But if you’re on a tight budget and want to save $50, go for last year’s M3 MacBook Air that’s available at just $849 on Amazon. It boasts most of the same features and will give you a massive performance upgrade if you’re using an older MacBook, especially if you have an Intel MacBook.

Alternatively, if you’re considering buying the new 13-inch M4 MacBook Air, you can pay the same price of $999 for double the storage on last year’s M3 model. That means you’ll get most of the same benefits while also having much more space for your large files. This is perfect if you need to save a lot of media on your computer.

The M3 MacBook Air is built for Apple Intelligence and offers up to 18 hours of battery life. The stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and lightweight, portable design make it the ultimate companion for both work and entertainment.