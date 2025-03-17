13″ M2 MacBook Air 8GB/512GB Drops to $749, Massive 32% Discount at Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook but don’t necessarily need the power of the latest M4 version, here’s an incredible chance to get the 13″ M2 MacBook Air for just $749 at Best Buy. That’s a massive 32% off that’s hard to come by on Apple products. Moreover, you get some freebies worth $70, which sweetens the deal.

This 13.6″ MacBook Air M2 has the standard 8GB memory and 512GB of storage. This is more than sufficient for everyday use at work, school, and home. The M2 chip provides smooth and efficient performance, and the device is built with Apple’s Intelligence. This makes it a great, cheaper alternative to the latest MacBook Air M4 for anyone looking for an everyday computer.

You get up to 18 hours of battery life and the iconic lightweight design makes it easy to carry this laptop everywhere you go. It also sports a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and 1080p FaceTime HD camera for high-quality video calls. As for color options, you can choose from Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver.

The original price of the 13″ M2 MacBook Air is over $1000, but you can get it on Best Buy for just $749, which is a 32% discount. You also get the following freebies with your purchase:

Free Apple Music for up to 3 months to stream and download ad-free music across your devices.

Free Apple Arcade for up to 3 months to try the best games that iOS has to offer.

Free iCloud+ for 2 months for personal cloud storage.

Free Apple TV+ for 2 months to enjoy original award-winning content.

That adds up to about $70 in savings for you. Moreover, if you have a laptop to trade in, you can also get up to $370 off, which further slashes the price.

For comparison, this same 13″ M2 MacBook Air 8GB/512GB is available on Amazon for $934. So, you’re really getting a bargain at Best Buy and should act fast to snag the deal while it lasts.