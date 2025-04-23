14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is now $500 off at B&H

If you’re in the market for a premium laptop, you’re in luck. Tech retailer B&H has a great deal with a $500 discount on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. That brings the price down to $1499 and $1778 if you opt for AppleCare+. The offer is currently available on both the Silver and Space Black models with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Apple released the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro in 2023, but it’s still a great device to buy today. The M3 chip provides snappy performance even with the most demanding apps and games.

It’s ideal for creative professionals like photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, developers, and more. Moreover, it’s also a great laptop for students in these fields. The 14-inch size makes it easy to carry while still providing a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. You can also get up to 22 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted work or entertainment.

Buy the M3 MacBook Pro at $1499

Buy the M3 MacBook Pro with AppleCare+ at $1778

If you need a new professional laptop, don’t miss this deal. At $1499, you’re getting top-tier hardware and incredible performance at a surprisingly affordable price. It’s definitely a smart investment, so act now. If you’re willing to splurge a little more, buy it with AppleCare+ for added protection against accidental damage.