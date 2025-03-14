4 Best Discounted Accessories for Your M3 iPad Air

If you’re looking for the best discounted accessories for your new M3 iPad Air, you have come to the right place. I’ve scoured the internet for the best prices to help you take your productivity and leisure to the next level at a price that’s nice for any wallet.

1. Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil

While I recently provided a price breakdown between the Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Pencil USB-C, it’s worth mentioning that other companies make one too. The Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil not only works with the M3 iPad Air (as well as all iPads released after 2018), but it comes packed with plenty of features. This includes a Smart tip with adjustable line weight, 7.5 hours of battery life and the ability to survive drops of up to four feet. It’s also got palm rejection technology so you can lean your hand against your device while you work.

While the typical $69.99 price tag puts it a little cheaper than the Apple Pencil USB-C, you can save $20 by going through Best Buy. Keep in mind that you’re likely saving money because this is the Lightning cable version, though the USB-C model has a nice price as well.

Every artist needs their brush, and I think the Logitech Crayon is perfect for those looking to get a solid device at a great deal.

2. 8Bitdo Zero 2

Shout out to Fernando Silva of 9to5Mac for this find, because I am absolutely in love with these tiny gaming controllers. With Apple easing restrictions on emulators in the App Store, now is a better time than ever to enjoy retro gaming, especially on your new M3 iPad Air. These controllers also allow you to take advantage of the powerful M3 processor.

Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, this controller isn’t going to just work great with your new iPad Air, but it also pairs with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Light, Raspberry Pi and Windows. Even better, the controller retails for $19.99, but you can get it right now for $16.99 on Amazon.

For a price that low, you don’t even need an iPad Air to pick up a couple and start gaming with your friends. They even come in fun colors to match your iPad. There’s also a slightly larger version of the controller if you find the cheaper one to be too small.

3. Fintie Backlight Keyboard Case

Some people like having an external keyboard for their iPad, and some people like having a nice case—why not have the best of both worlds? The iPad Air 13-inch Backlight Keyboard Case from Fintie provides a good number of features set at a fantastic price (11-inch variation can be found here). Not only do you get a nice stand for your iPad, but the durable leather cover provides excellent protection when not in use.

You also get a built-in Apple Pencil holder, which is great for the artists of the world. The best part? It’s only $41.99, out the door, and you can choose from a multitude of bright colors to help match the case to your iPad. Considering the new Magic Keyboard is close to $300, this is a great way to save some money while still taking full advantage of your iPad.

4. ESR Case with Magnetic Stand

Should I really go with another keyboard case? Considering all of the features packed into this one, I think the answer is yes. What I like about the ESR iPad case is that while you’re spending around $104.99 for the 11-inch version and $109.99 for the 13-inch version, there’s quite a bit packed into this case to make it a no-brainer purchase.

What I really adore about this case is that you get the best of all possible worlds. By essentially turning your iPad into a laptop, you can easily detach the iPad case from the keyboard, meaning you’re still protected even when not using your keys. It also comes with an ultra-sensitive multi-touch trackpad as well as USB-C charging. Again, considering the price of the magic keyboard, I think this is a surefire win for iPad owners.

While you certainly don’t have to purchase all of these products, going with any of them is a great start toward getting the most out of your iPad Air experience.