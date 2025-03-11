AirPods Pro 2 Now $80 Off at Best Buy and Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing the high-end AirPods Pro 2 but the premium price tag always held you back, here’s a steal of a deal for you.

Currently, Best Buy and Amazon are offering a superb discount on Apple’s most premium earbuds.

You can snag the high-end AirPods Pro 2 for just $169.99, that’s $80 off its usual price of $249. This price drop may not last long, so grab Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds while stocks last.

I’ve been using them for over a year now—they’re my go-to for everything, from work to play. Honestly, they are among the best-selling and most capable TWS earbuds you can buy right now. And, if you own multiple Apple products, you’ll surely appreciate the smooth and seamless integration.

AirPods Pro 2 are lightweight, provide all-day comfort, and deliver exceptional noise-cancelling performance. You’ll experience immersive sound quality with clear highs, deep bass, and enhanced call clarity in noisy environments. This means you can enjoy your Apple Music playlists or take calls wherever you are.

It features a USB-C charging port and packs exclusive features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Conversation Boost, an H2 chip for 2x noise cancellation, and Adaptive Audio.

Also, the in-case speakers and Precision Finding feature make it easier to find your lost AirPods. Not to mention, Apple added an array of advanced hearing health features to AirPods Pro 2 with the iOS 18.1 update.

Looking for discounts on more Apple products? You can check out weekly Apple deals here.