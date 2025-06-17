Amazon Slashes $380 Off Apple’s 14-Inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB)

Any power user who hasn’t upgraded their rig in a while may want to check out Amazon’s offer on a 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,195.99. If knocking close to four hundred bucks off this beastly machine isn’t enough for you, Amazon also has an offer on the M2 Pro Max variant that’s certainly enticing.

While the M2 may be a couple of years old at this point, the upgrade to the Pro model chipset is going to make this an absolute monster for your processing needs. With hardware-accelerated ProRes Raw, ProRes, HEVC, H.264, video decoding, and encoding engines, and ProRes decoding and encoding engines, this machine is going to be great for professionals.

The 14-inch M2 Pro model also includes 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a terabyte of storage. Since this is the MacBook Pro we’re talking about, you also get 3 Thunderbolt USB-C ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a MagSafe charging port, and an SDXC card slot.

Suitable for Apple Intelligence, the M2 Pro is going to ensure you receive macOS updates for a good while, meaning you’ll be a part of the macOS 26 club once it sees arrival in the fall. Naturally, the max ‎3024×1964 resolution is going to look gorgeous on the Liquid Retina XDR display.

Personally, if you’re not a high-end professional, I would consider taking a look at the M4 MacBook Air before dropping your money on the Mac Pro. Consider your needs before purchasing. However, there were only four Pros left at the time of this writing, so you may want to act quickly to get the best deal.

You also have the option to save big on the M2 Pro Max variant, as Amazon is offering a staggering twenty-six percent discount.