Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) Are $50 Off With 3 Months of Apple Music

Best Buy is currently offering the USB-C AirPods Max for just $499.99. That’s a solid $50 discount from the usual $549.00 price tag. It’s now available across all five color options. This marks one of the best AirPods Max deals we’ve seen lately.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s most advanced and luxurious headphones to date. They feature industry-leading active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, and dynamic head tracking. They produce a rich, immersive, and balanced sound, ideal for audiophiles, commuters, or anyone who appreciates premium audio.

This is the updated version that comes with a USB-C charging port. So, they integrate better with the newer Apple devices. With an impressive 20-hour battery life, the AirPods Max are designed for all-day listening without interruption. Whether you’re diving into extended music sessions or binge-watching your favorite shows, these AirPods will deliver a consistent performance.

Previously, this discount was limited to just one color, but as of now, the deal applies across the entire range, giving you a full freedom of choice.

As a bonus, new customers also receive 3 free months of Apple Music. That’s a perfect chance to experience these headphones with millions of high-quality, ad-free tracks.

If you’ve been longing to experience the most premium AirPods experience Apple has to offer, now is the perfect moment to make your move.