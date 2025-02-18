Apple Deals You Can Still Grab if You Missed Presidents’ Day

The big Presidents’ Day sale is over, but prices are still dropping across various retailers. Apple products are receiving rare, significant discounts. Whether you’re looking for a new tablet, laptop, or earbuds, we’ve rounded up the best Apple deals still available for those who missed Presidents’ Day.

7 Best Apple Deals You Can Still Grab

1. M2 iPad Air

If you’re in the market for a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is an excellent choice, striking the ideal balance between performance, price, and portability. Right now, you can get the 11-inch model for just $500—$100 off its usual price and matching its lowest-ever cost. It features the powerful M2 chip, 128GB of base storage, and an upgraded front camera. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers stunning visuals, while the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage ensures you stay in focus even while moving. With Apple Intelligence on the horizon, this iPad Air is a fantastic deal at this price.

2. Beats Studio Pro

Right after the launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2, you can score fresh discounts on other Beats models at Amazon, including the Studio Pro over-ear headphones. Right now, the wireless Bluetooth headphones with ANC are available for just $180 in select colors. You can also grab the Studio Buds for $99.99 or upgrade to the Studio Buds Plus for $119.99.

3. AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 brings you a fresh design, refined using “50 million data points” to ensure the most comfortable fit yet. With Apple’s H2 chip, you’ll enjoy clearer calls thanks to Voice Isolation and a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. Charging is now more convenient with USB-C, and you get up to 30 hours of listening time. These earbuds deliver Pro-level features at a lower price, making them a standout in Apple’s wireless earbuds lineup.

4. M4 iPad Pro (13 inch)

Image Source: Amazon

You can grab Apple’s most powerful iPad model at a rare discount of $200 off right now. This tablet delivers an outstanding experience with its brilliant OLED display, incredible performance, and surprisingly good cameras for a tablet. It’s perfect for creatives who need a slim, lightweight device that can handle almost anything.

5. Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is now available for only $329, offering an impressive 18% discount from its original price. More than just a smartwatch, it serves as your personal fitness coach, health tracker, and daily assistant. With a built-in ECG app to monitor heart health and an always-on Retina display for easy viewing, it ensures both functionality and convenience. Designed with a sleek Jet Black aluminum case and a comfortable sports band, it effortlessly blends style with durability. Take advantage of this great deal while it lasts!

6. M4 MacBook Pro

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro, B&H has a great deal for you. They’re offering a $210 discount off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14, which comes with 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. With Apple Intelligence, this M4 MacBook Pro series offers you the most advanced Apple laptop experience yet, making it a powerful tool for whatever you need.

7. AirPods Max

If you’re looking to save on Apple AirPods Max, Best Buy currently offers an $80 discount on these premium headphones. With their stylish over-ear design, you’ll enjoy an immersive experience thanks to personalized spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Powered by the H1 chip, the AirPods Max delivers up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, ensuring you can keep enjoying your music for hours without interruption.