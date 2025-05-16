Apple Gear Deals: Beats Studio Pro $180 Off, Apple Magic keyboard $60 Off, & More

Want to save big on your favorite Apple gear? Now is your chance! From Beats Studio Pro to the Apple Smart Keyboard, we’ve spotted some of the best deals on popular Apple accessories. Check them out and place your order before they’re gone for good.

1. Beats Studio Pro

If you’re an audiophile searching for one of the best-rated headphones on the market, we’ve spotted a superb deal for you. Amazon is offering an incredible 51% discount on Beats Studio Pro, bringing the price down from $350 to just $170. That’s a huge $180 savings, giving you a top-notch audio experience at an unbeatable price.

Beats Studio Pro packs a premium performance in a seriously stylish and comfortable design. You’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life, and when you’re in a rush, a quick 10-minute Fast Fuel charge gives you an extra 4 hours of playback. It comes with Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio, and a USB-C cable for lossless audio.

These headphones are available in some stunning colors such as Black, Deep Brown, Dune, Matte White, Moon, Navy, and Sandstone, so there’s a style for every vibe.

2. Beats Studio Buds with AppleCare+

If you prefer in-ear buds rather than over-the-ear headphones, Amazon also offers a great deal on the Beats Studio Buds. Usually sold for $179, you can now score them with two years of AppleCare+ for just $124 on Amazon. That’s a flat $55 off instantly.

Beats Studio Buds are designed to deliver powerful and balanced sound in a sleek, compact form. You get two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode, so you can block the outside world or stay aware with a click. Thanks to the effortless one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android, you can connect them without any hassle. Other features include up to 24 hours of battery life, an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, Hey Siri support, and dual beam-forming microphones for clear calls.

Don’t need AppleCare+? You can snag the Beats Studio Buds for just $99.95 in Red and Black color options.

3. iPhone 20W PD Charger

Need to replace your old or faulty iPhone charger? Amazon has you covered with the Dabustar 20W Wall Charger, now available for just $13. This compact yet powerful charger supports USB-C Power Delivery and a 20W max output, allowing you to charge your iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes—perfect when you’re in a hurry.

This iPhone charger is the same size as Apple’s 20W adapter, so it easily fits into your pocket or bag, making it perfect for everyday use and travel alike. It comes with built-in safety features to protect your devices and includes a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge right out of the box. Besides iPhones, this charger can also power your iPads, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

4. Anker USB-C to USB-C 100W Cable

Whether you want to charge your devices or connect a docking station to your MacBook, a high-quality USB-C cable is a must-have. Currently, Amazon is offering a deal that’s too good to pass up. You can get two 6-foot-long Anker 100W USB-C to USB-C cables for just $10.

These Anker cables are compatible with any USB-C device and support up to 100W fast charging speeds when paired with a compatible charger. These cables have a durable nylon exterior and a 5,000-bend lifespan, making them durable inside and out. With a lifetime warranty, these Anker cables are backed for life.

5. Apple Smart Keyboard

If you want to enjoy a laptop-like experience on your iPad, the Apple Smart Keyboard is a must-have. And with $60 in savings, this is the perfect time to grab it.

Apple Smart Keyboard is a portable, full-size keyboard that seamlessly connects to your iPad via the Smart Connector. It doesn’t require any pairing or charging; it’s always ready when you are. Thanks to adjustable viewing angles, you get a comfortable typing experience, even during extended use. When not in use, it folds into a slim, lightweight cover that protects your device.

This Smart Keyboard is compatible with iPad (7th to 9th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen), and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

6. Beats Fit Pro

If you wish to own a flagship pair of true wireless earbuds that can fit your active lifestyle, here’s a sweet deal for you. Amazon is selling the Beats Fit Pro at just $170, making it a perfect time to upgrade your audio game. With an IPX4 rating, three silicone ear tips, and secure-fit wingtips, these earbuds will stay put through your work days and workouts.

Beats Fit Pro supports Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to deliver the utmost immersion in music, movies, and gaming. Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, these earbuds offer instant pairing, automatic device switching, and hands-free “Hey Siri” support. A single charge will give you 6 hours of listening time, while the included case will boost it to 24 hours.

This offer is available on all colorways— Black, White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.