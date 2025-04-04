Apple Gear Deals: Get $80 Off the Magic Keyboard, $90 Off Apple Watch Bands & More

Just like Apple devices, Apple accessories are also known for their premium price tag. Thankfully, you can take advantage of the occasional deals to save big on your favorite Apple gear. From the Magic Keyboard to the Incase Hardshell Case, there are unbeatable discounts available. Check them out and place your order before they’re gone.

1. Apple Magic Keyboard

Image Credits: Amazon

If you want to turn your iPad Air or iPad Pro into a full-fledged laptop, the Apple Magic Keyboard is a must-have. And with $82 in savings, this is the perfect time to grab it.

The Magic Keyboard features a sleek and floating cantilever design with smooth adjustable viewing angles. The backlit keys with a scissor mechanism deliver a comfortable typing experience, while the built-in trackpad supports multi-touch gestures. With its magnetic attachment and USB-C pass-through charging, this keyboard is super easy to install and use. Plus, it conveniently folds into a protective case to keep the front and back of your device safe.

This Magic Keyboard is compatible with M2 iPad Air and 3rd to 6th-generation iPad Pro.

2. Apple Watch Sport Band

Image Credits: Best Buy

If you’re looking for a durable and versatile band to give a new look to your Apple Watch, the OG Sport Band is up for grabs at just $20. This band is not only durable but also feels soft and breathable on the skin. Whether you’re hitting the gym, heading to work, or out for a casual hangout, it instantly complements any outfit.

Right now, you can snag the 41mm Sport Band in Clay finish for just $19.99—down from the usual $49! The band is compatible with all Apple Watch models, from the latest Series 10 to the older first generation.

3. Incase MacBook Pro 14″ Case

Image Credits: Best Buy

Looking for a sleek, stylish, and durable case for your 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 or M3)? Check out the Incase Hardshell Dot Clear Case. It not only looks great, but it also provides solid protection without adding unnecessary bulk. Made from a lightweight yet durable polycarbonate shell, it guards your beloved MacBook against scratches and drops.

Thanks to the precise cutouts, you can easily connect your charger and other accessories without taking the case off. There are rubberized feet for enhanced ventilation to keep your device cool even under heavy workloads. And with a jaw-dropping 80% off, it’s the perfect budget-friendly alternative to splurging on Apple’s pricey accessories.

4. Incase MacBook Air 15″ Case

Image Credits: Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering the Incase Hardshell Dot Clear Case for a 15″ MacBook Air (M2 or M3 ) at an irresistible 80% off! Normally priced at $54.45, it’s now yours for just $11. This is one of those deals you won’t want to pass up.

5. Twelve South 3-in-1 Charging Stand

Image Credits: Best Buy

If you’re searching for a versatile MagSafe charger for your iPhone and accessories, the Twelve South 3-in-1 Charging Stand is one of the slickest options available. It features a space-saving design and looks luxurious with a vegan leather-wrapped base. The vertical design sets this charger apart from the typical horizontal setups you mostly see.

This smartwatch stand delivers fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and later, while the charging base lets you charge AirPods or even a second phone. With a flat $50 off, it’s the right time to own this MagSafe beauty.