Apple Gear Deals: Incase MacBook Pro 14” Hard Case 80% Off, Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band 55% Off

It’s a given that Apple devices are expensive, but the accessories? That’s where it really stings. Dropping $50 on a case after spending a grand on a new iPhone just doesn’t sit right. And it’s not just iPhone accessories—everything across the Apple ecosystem comes with a hefty price tag.

But I’ll let you in on a little secret: instead of buying at MSRP, take advantage of steal deals on Apple gear. Right now, you can get an Incase MacBook Pro 14” Hard Case for 80% off and an Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band for 55% off. Here’s where you can score these deals, plus a few more worth grabbing.

1. iPhone Silicone Cases With MagSafe

Here are a few discounted cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineup:

2. Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band

The Alpine Loop is the stock band for the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2. It’s built for durability with high-strength woven fabric and a titanium G-hook. You’ll find that it securely fits all Apple Watch models, so it’s a future-proof upgrade for rugged use. Get it in the green colorway now at 55% off.

3. Speck iPad Air 11” Case

The Speck iPad Air 11” Case gives you both protection and functionality. It features a durable, drop-tested shell and a multi-angle stand for hands-free use. And if you love note-taking and sketching on your iPad, you can keep your Apple Pencil secure in the stylus holder. I can’t emphasize how costly and annoying it is to lose it.

4. Logitech iPad Pro 11” Keyboard Case

The Magic Keyboard for iPad is a must if you frequently use your iPad for school or work. Apple even argues that a Magic Keyboard + iPad can replace your laptop. While I have no doubts about the pair’s performance, I absolutely hate its steep price tag. It’s crazy that the Magic Keyboard costs as much as an A-series iPad.

The Logitech Combo Touch is definitely a better alternative. Like the Magic Keyboard, it features a detachable backlit keyboard and a precision trackpad. The rugged folio design adds protection while keeping the iPad slim. It’s already a relatively cheaper accessory, but you can get it for even less at 37% off right now.

5. Incase MacBook Pro 14” Hard Case

Image Credits: Best Buy

The Incase Hardshell Dot Case for the MacBook Pro 14” (M2/M3) offers solid protection without the bulk. Its lightweight polycarbonate shell guards against scratches and scuffs, while the textured dot pattern improves grip. Precise cutouts maintain full access to ports and ventilation, so performance stays unaffected. At 80% off, it’s a much better alternative to anything Apple offers at full price.

Scoring a solid deal on Apple gear is great, but let’s be real—the real excitement comes from what is launching next. If you’re curious, check out six of the most exciting Apple products slated for 2025.