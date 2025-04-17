Apple Gear Deals: iPhone Cases Up To 80% Off, Belkin Dock $40 Off

Apple accessories come with a premium price tag, but some limited-time deals can score you big savings. I rounded off the best Apple gear deals available right now. Whether you’re looking for a premium docking station for your Mac or protective cases for your iPhone, one or two items are bound to pique your interest. Let’s dive in!

1. Belkin Connect 6-in-1 GaN Dock

If you’re looking for a powerful and portable docking station for your MacBook, the Belkin Connect GaN Dock is a solid option. Usually sold for $140, B&H is offering this dock at just $100, so you get to save $40 right away. It boasts a compact and neat design that barely takes up any space and perfectly complements the premium aesthetics of your MacBook.

The docks offer versatile connectivity options, including a 96W Power Delivery USB-C port, 2x USB-A 5Gbps, and 1x USB-C Gen 1. Plus, there is an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for high-speed network connectivity. Thanks to the integrated GaN technology, the dock remains cool while allowing you to enjoy faster charging speeds. This Belkin Dock is made from fire-resistant housing materials to protect your devices from overtemperature, overcurrent, and short-circuit issues.

All in all, if you’ve been planning to invest in a capable and reliable dock, this is the perfect opportunity.

2. Cooler Master Mechanical Keyboard

Are you looking for a high-performance mechanical keyboard designed for gaming? Make sure to check out the Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Hybrid Keyboard. It packs reliable mechanical switches to provide the utmost responsiveness, accuracy, and tactile experience. Thanks to universal compatibility, you can pair this keyboard with iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android devices. Plus, you can easily switch between multiple devices with a keypress.

That’s not all. You can choose your connection style with wired USB-C, ultra-responsive 2.4 GHz for lag-free performance, or Bluetooth 5.1 for convenient pairing. There’s a 3-way customizable dial that gives you precise control and lets you adjust settings right within your favorite apps.

Originally priced at $83, the Cooler Master Mechanical Keyboard is now up for grabs at just $36—a tempting 56% discount! Packed with great features at such a reduced price, this is one deal you won’t want to miss.

3. ZAGG Rugged iPad Cases

Are you searching for a protective case for your iPad Pro (M3/M4) or iPad Air (M2/M3)? Check out the ZAGG Rugged Tablet Case. Built with a tough combo of hard plastic and durable silicone, this case is drop-tested up to 3.2 feet to safeguard your iPad in challenging environments.

The 360-degree adjustable Velcro strap gives you a secure, one-handed grip for presentations and fieldwork, plus it lets you stay productive on the move. The built-in kickstand props your iPad up in both landscape and portrait modes so you can take Zoom calls or binge-watch your favorite Netflix shows.

The case offers a snug fit with precise cutouts for effortless access to ports and buttons. Not to forget, there’s a dedicated slot to stow your Apple Pencil— so it’s always within your reach.

You can save a flat $30 on ZAGG cases for 11-inch iPad Pro (M3/M4) and iPad Air (M2/M3). Even better, Amazon knocks off $35 on cases for the larger 13-inch iPad Pro (M2/M3).

Use the link below and add the right model to the cart while the deal lasts.

4. Speck Cases for iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max

Speck offers a wide range of iPhone cases fully compatible with the Apple MagSafe System. One of their popular offerings is the Presidio2 Grip Case, which is known for its sleek and super-protective design. It features a soft-touch finish and the iconic no-slip grips to deliver a secure in-hand feel. The case boasts Armor Cloud technology with up to 13-foot drop protection to keep your beloved iPhone safe from those sudden drops & shocks.

Speck iPhone 15 Pro Case | up to 80% off : Best Buy is offering discounts across all color options. The Charcoal finish is just $10, while the Heirloom Gold and Black variants are available for only $25, respectively. Fans of the Rose Gold option can grab the case at just $22.

: Best Buy is offering discounts across all color options. The Charcoal finish is while the Heirloom Gold and Black variants are available for only respectively. Fans of the Rose Gold option can grab the case at Speck iPhone 15 Pro Max Case | 58% off: You can opt for the timeless beauty of Black at just $22, or make a statement with the eye-catching Soft Lilac for only $21. This amazing deal brings style and savings in one sleek package.

