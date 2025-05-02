Apple Gear Deals: Power Bank 87% Off, $20 USB-C Dock, and More

Apple accessories aren’t exactly budget-friendly, so scoring a great deal always feels like a true win. Right from power banks to docking stations, I’ve rounded off the best Apple gear deals available right now. Browse through the list and pick your favorites before they’re gone.

1. Scosche MagicMount PowerBank and Battery Pack

Looking for a stylish and functional power bank for your iPhone? Meet the Scosche MagicMount 4,000 mAh PowerBank. You’ll get the convenience of a battery case and the power of a portable charger. It features a damage-resistant case that firmly attaches to your phone via strong magnets, keeping it secure even on rough rides. The power bank comes fully charged right out of the box, and there’s an LED indicator so you always know how much juice is left.

The best part? B&H is offering an unbelievable deal right now. Normally priced at $40, this power bank is now going for just $5, that’s a massive $35 off.

In my opinion, this deal is a no-brainer, and you should grab one before it’s gone. Just remember this power bank packs a Micro USB connector, so you’ll need a compatible adapter to plug in your iPhone.

2. Baseus 7 in 1 USB-C Docking Station

If you’re looking for an affordable and reliable way to expand your Mac’s connectivity options, you must check out the Baseus 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Amazon is offering it for just $20, down from its regular $40. With a flat 50% off, I think it’s a deal too good to pass up.

This budget-friendly dock will add seven essential ports to your workstation. There’s a USB-C Power Delivery port with up to 100W charging, an HDMI port that supports 4K at 60Hz, 3x USB 3.0 ports, an SD/TF card reader, and a USB-C data port. You’ll surely appreciate the compact design with built-in cable storage, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use.

Compatible with Macs, iPhones, iPads, gaming consoles, and more, this powerful little hub delivers amazing performance at a great price.

3. Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe

If you wish to invest in a value-for-money MagSafe charger for your iPhone and accessories, I recommend checking out the Mophie Travel Charger. While you may find several fold-out travel chargers on the market, Mophie’s offering stands out with its premium build and design approach.

You’ll get a triple charging pad in action, featuring a 15W MagSafe pad for iPhone, a pop-up magnetic charger for Apple Watch, and a dedicated Qi pad for AirPods. I love the neat and fabric-wrapped design, which neatly folds up into a travel case. It’s backed by a two-year warranty and comes with a USB-C cable and a 30W adapter for your convenience.

Instead of the usual $150, the Mophie Travel Charger is now available for just $90, that’s a $60 saving right away. So, if you’ve been eyeing a robust travel charger, this deal is hard to pass up.

4. UGREEN Revodok Max 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

If you’re planning to own a powerful docking station to unlock the full potential of your Mac, the UGreen Revodok Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a solid option. Normally priced at $250, this dock is currently available on Amazon for just $170, that’s a tempting $80 discount.

This docking station offers a range of versatile ports in a sleek package. There are 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps, 15W), 3x USB-A 3.2(10 Gbps), a Gigabit Ethernet, and an 85W Thunderbolt 4 port to meet all your high-performance expansion needs. Whether you’re a content creator, video editor, or a multitasking power user, this dock will supercharge your workflow with seamless connectivity and blazingly fast data transfers.

5. ZAGG – Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard & Detachable Case

Want to turn your iPad into a full-fledged laptop? Score a wireless keyboard like the ZAGG Pro Keys. It boasts a lightweight design that conveniently folds into a protective case to safeguard the front and back of your device. The case complements the premium look of your iPad and instantly turns it into a productive workspace. And with $42 in savings, this is the perfect time to get this iPad accessory.

The backlit, laptop-style keys deliver a comfortable typing experience, while the adjustable stand offers a perfect viewing angle. You can pair this keyboard with two devices at once, allowing you to switch between, say, your iPad and iPhone seamlessly. The detachable keyboard adapts to any setup, while a built-in stylus holder keeps your Apple Pencil within easy reach.

The ZAGG keyboard is compatible with the current 13-inch iPad Air and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd to 5th gen) models.

Want to shop for more Apple products? Discover the top Apple deals here.