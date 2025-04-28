Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is 30% off at Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing a Magic Keyboard, now’s the perfect time to get one. Amazon offers an attractive 30% discount on the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, compatible with Apple Silicon Macs.

This sleek keyboard usually retails at $99 for a brand-new device, while pre-owned ones usually cost about $80. But you can get it for just $62 on the Amazon Renewed Store. Bear in mind that Amazon Renewed devices are gently used, previously owned products. They are not Apple-certified but have still been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by qualified experts. It will function almost like new and have a battery that exceeds 80% capacity relative to a new one. You won’t see any visible cosmetic differences, though there might be a couple of minor scuffs and scratches.

The Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID has USB-C connectivity for Apple Silicon Macs. That means all Macs that come with an M-series chip. T©ouch ID enhances security by providing easy fingerprint authentication to lock and unlock your Mac. At the same time, the ergonomic design makes it a breeze to type, providing a smooth, comfortable, and precise experience that Apple products are known for.

Buy the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $62

With Magic right in its name, this device truly makes a significant difference in boosting your productivity. It’s a steal at 30% off, so go ahead and grab one now. Rest assured that you can also get a replacement or refund within 90 days if you’re not happy with the renewed product you receive. The deal is currently only available on the Blue version of the Magic Keyboard.

