Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) Gets a Huge 45% discount, almost $200 Off

Rajesh Mishra

1 minute read
| Deals
Get an Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) for just $291 at Best Buy

If grabbing a top-notch Apple Watch model at a record-low price piques your interest, then I have the hottest Amazon deal for you!

Currently, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) for just $234, down from $399. With a huge 45% discount, you will save a whopping $165.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 (Gps, 41MM) at 45% Off

Was 399, Now $234 @ Amazon

The 45mm variant Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) is on sale for $232.86 (down from $429). Buying this watch model will let you save almost $197.

Was $429, Now $232 @ Amazon

It’s worth highlighting that these are the biggest price drops on these Apple Watch models we’ve tracked so far.

Sporting a brighter display, a faster S9 chip, and the productivity-defining double tap gesture, the Apple Watch Series 9 (launched in 2023) boasts impressive specs.

Couple that with a host of health and fitness features (i.e., ECG, temperature sensing, and crash detection), and it would be hard to overlook the Series 9 at this killer price point.

As it’s a limited-time offer, make sure to hurry up a bit to snag the deal.

