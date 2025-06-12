Apple’s 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) Gets a Massive $700 Discount

If you’ve been in the market for a powerful workstation laptop but found the new M4 Max series a bit too expensive, Best Buy has an awesome deal for you. The retailer is currently selling the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro with 48GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage for just $3,199. That’s a $700 discount from the original price.

Along with the purchase, you also get three months of free Apple Music and Apple Arcade, as well as two additional free months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+.

Despite being over a year old, the M3 Max MacBook Pro is still a powerhouse, capable of handling virtually any task. With the M3 Max chip and 48GB of RAM, you can edit multiple 4K videos, train AI models, build large-scale applications, and more — all without worrying about performance overhead.

In terms of raw numbers, the processor features 40 GPU cores and scores 3,130 in Geekbench’s single-core test and 20,950 in the multi-core test. You also get support for all Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, Improved Siri, and Writing Tools.

The display is another highlight, as the MacBook Pro features the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits. For professionals, the panel is equally color accurate, covering over 100% of the sRGB color space.

On the connectivity front, you get the beloved MagSafe charging port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot.

Regarding battery life, Apple claims up to 15 hours of web browsing, though you can realistically expect 12-13 hours of Screen-on-Time (SoT) on a single charge.

Ultimately, you get a super-fast processor, along with a stunning display and ample battery life. So, if you’re thinking about switching from Windows or upgrading from an older MacBook, the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro is a solid choice. And at $3,199, it’s a pretty sweet deal too.