Apple’s Polishing Cloth Gets a 40% Price Cut, Still Won’t Buff Out the Shame

Apple is notorious for its overpriced products. It’s like the company takes joy in coming up with new ways to charge customers more money for the same goods and services. That said, few products stirred the internet quite like the $19 Polishing Cloth. You might remember it making headlines back in 2021 for being… well, just a piece of cloth. A nice microfiber one, sure, but still just cloth.

Critics called it ridiculous. Memes were made. Hardcore fanboys tried to find the justification. But Apple stood firm through it all with the promise that this cloth was “compatible with nano-texture glass.” I’ll be honest—all this talk made me curious. And if you are too, you can finally get it at a discounted price!

Get the Apple Polishing Cloth for Just $11.40!

Surprisingly, the Apple Polishing Cloth got backordered. It’s not clear whether the company hit the sales target or it just stopped production altogether. Whatever the case, it isn’t on the online Apple Store right now.

The good news is that you can get it on Amazon at 40 percent off, bringing the price down to just $11.40. It’s the first time we’ve seen any kind of price drop since the product launched.

Image Credits: Apple

The listing doesn’t mention whether this is temporary or permanent, but it’s shipped and sold by Apple through Amazon, so it’s the real thing. No third-party dupes here. You’re guaranteed the same “ultra-soft, minimalist cloth made for nano-textured glass.”

Cheaper Alternatives to the Apple Polishing Cloth

But at the end of the day, it’s just a piece of microfiber cloth. There’s really no “secret coating.” It’s just a slightly thicker, nicely stitched square with an embossed Apple logo. Any defense of the price usually comes from die-hard fans, or people who already dropped five figures on Apple’s Pro Display and wanted a matching accessory.

The Progo Microfiber Cloths come in a pack of 12 for under $9, which is roughly $0.75 per cloth. It’s a mere fraction of what you’d pay for Apple’s $19 square. They’re soft, lint-free, and sized for general screen and lens cleaning.

You won’t get the embossed logo or Apple’s pitch about nano-texture compatibility, but if all you want is something that wipes your screen clean, this value pack gets the job done for way less.

MagicFiber is one of the few well-known brands in this space, and their extra-large cloth delivers real quality. They’re soft, durable, and designed specifically for delicate surfaces like camera lenses, displays, and glass.

At $19.00 for three pieces (sale price at $15.88), it’s far cheaper than Apple’s cloth and arguably more functional thanks to the larger size. If you’re after something that feels premium but doesn’t feel like a joke, this is probably the best third-party alternative.

Inscool’s polishing cloths look almost identical to Apple’s—same color, same shape, even a similar texture. You get four of them for $12.99, which makes the Apple version feel more like a branding exercise than a cleaning tool.

There’s no Apple logo here, but if you’re just after the aesthetic or want something that blends in with your setup, this pack checks all the boxes.

MiracleWipes offers something different: a mix of 30 pre-moistened wipes plus a dry microfiber cloth. This combo best works on fingerprints, gunk, and actual grime. And in my opinion, I don’t think Apple’s Polishing Cloth can completely remove anything that requires elbow grease.

At $14.97 (sale price at 13.96), it’s cheaper and is built for messier tasks. It’s less about style and more about wiping out whatever’s smudging your screen.

The Screen Mom kit includes a large microfiber cloth and a specialized cleaning spray. You can use it on TVs, laptops, tablets, and phones, plus it works well on greasy smears and oily fingerprints.

At $25.37 (sale price at $19.97), it’s a bit more expensive, but you’re also paying for better performance, not branding. You’ll get a complete pack for removing grime, plus I think the solution will last a pretty long time.

That said, there’s really no right or wrong pick here. What’s important is that you’re equipped and informed on the right way to clean sensitive nano-texture glass.