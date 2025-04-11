Best Apple Deals this Week: Apple Watch 46% Off, iPad $700 Off, and More

Check out this week’s top Apple deals. Whether you’re eyeing flagship MacBook or an entry-level Apple Watch, there’s something here worth grabbing!

1. M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch

If you’ve been planning to buy a pro-level Apple laptop, you wouldn’t want to miss this deal. Best Buy is offering some amazing discounts across multiple configurations.

You can save flat $500 on the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Usually sold for $1,899, this capable Apple laptop is now up for grabs at just $1,399.

Released in 2023, the M3 Pro model is still appreciated for its excellent performance and solid battery life. The machine looks up-to-date with a full-metal chassis, a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and rich connectivity options.

Thanks to the processing powers of Apple Silicon M3 Pro and 18GB RAM on board, you’ll get to enjoy a buttery-smooth performance—even for demanding tasks like video editing and gaming. This deal is available in both Silver and Space Grey finishes.

Want to future-proof your purchase with more storage? Best Buy also offers a flat $500 off the maxed-out storage 1TB model.

For those seeking a larger screen space and top-tier performance, the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18-core CPU, 36GB RAM, and 512GB storage is available at a discount.

2. Apple Watch Series 9

You can score the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) for just $232 at Best Buy. It sports a super-bright 2,000-nit display that stays clear and easy to read even when you’re outdoors. Plus, it boasts a range of impressive specs including a faster S9 chip and double tap gesture.

You’ll also get to enjoy advanced health and fitness features like ECG, temperature sensing, crash detection, and more. And with an impressive $197 in savings, now’s the right time to invest in a smartwatch that truly does it all.

You can also save big on the smaller, 41mm model. Normally priced at $399, the GPS model is now just $237—that’s a solid $162 in savings.

You can also score the Cellular model below MSRP on Best Buy. This deal slashes the regular $529 price down to just $291—that’s a massive $238 in savings. It’s rare to find such discounts, so be sure to grab one before it’s gone!

3. M2 iPad Pro

You can now own the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB) at just $1,199 at Best Buy—giving you a lucrative $700 discount. While this model is around three years old now, it still makes an incredible option for most users. It sports a sleek design, a vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, and an impressive M2 Apple Silicon performance.

Also, this iPad supports Apple Intelligence. You can enjoy all Apple Intelligence features like Image Playground, ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and more. Plus, with 16GB of RAM and a massive 2TB of storage, this iPad Pro is a long-lasting powerhouse.

If you wish to go for the larger 12.9-inch model, Best Buy has you covered with $600 off. This brings the price down from $2,199 to $1,599. With a 12.9-inch display, this iPad Pro is just perfect for digital artists and creatives looking for a portable laptop replacement.

Want to shop for Apple accessories? Here are the best Apple gear deals this week.