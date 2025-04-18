Best Apple Deals this Week: MacBook 24% Off, iPhone Case for $10

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, Apple Watch, or just some accessories, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. Apple Watch Series 10

If you’ve been considering Apple’s latest smartwatch, now’s a great time to buy. Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm). This slashes its price from $499 to just $399, the steepest price cut so far.

Released in 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the most advanced model yet. It features Apple’s largest and most sophisticated display, so it’s easier to view more metrics at a glance. The device is also lighter and thinner than previous versions. Also, included is Apple’s first wide-angle OLED display, which is 40% brighter for better readability from all angles.

With an 18-hour battery life and fast-charging support, it can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes. Its upgraded S10 SiP and enhanced sensors offer improved health tracking, including advanced sleep monitoring and a new Sleep Apnea Detection feature.

You can also choose the larger 46mm GPS model for $359 or get the 46mm Titanium version with Cellular for $649, down from $749. Act fast, these deals won’t last long!

2. Speck Presidio2 Pro Case

Speck offers a variety of iPhone cases compatible with Apple’s MagSafe system, including the popular Presidio2 Grip Case. Known for its sleek design and superior protection, it features a soft-touch finish and no-slip grips for a secure hold. With Armor Cloud technology, it provides up to 13-foot drop protection.

Best Buy is currently offering major discounts: the iPhone 15 Pro case in Charcoal is just $10, while Heirloom Gold and Black are $25. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the stylish Soft Lilac is only $21.

3. M3 MacBook Pro, 14-inch, 16GB/1TB

For Apple enthusiasts, few things are more exciting than snagging a great deal on a flagship device, and Best Buy has just that. Right now, the retailer is offering the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $1,299. This configuration is a step up from the standard 8GB model, which is also discounted.

But the savings don’t stop there. Best Buy’s trade-in program can knock your price down to just $699, depending on your current device’s value. That’s up to 59% off.

Under the hood, you’re getting Apple’s M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. That’s plenty of power for editing, design, or heavy multitasking. Meanwhile, the 14.2-inch Retina Display delivers rich, detailed visuals at 3024 x 1964 resolution.

Additional features include a backlit keyboard, 1080p front-facing camera, Siri integration, and Touch ID. Plus, with macOS updates ensured for the foreseeable future, you’re getting a top-tier Apple experience at a fraction of the price, only at Best Buy.

4. Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Keyboard

Looking for a high-performance gaming keyboard? Check out the Cooler Master CK721 Wireless Hybrid Keyboard. It features reliable mechanical switches for top-tier responsiveness, accuracy, and tactile feedback.

Compatible with iOS, macOS, Windows, and Android, it allows seamless switching between multiple devices at the press of a button. Choose your connection method: USB-C, ultra-fast 2.4 GHz for zero lag, or Bluetooth 5.1 for easy wireless pairing. A 3-way customizable dial lets you control settings directly in your favorite apps. Originally $83, it’s now available for just $36, a massive 56% discount.

5. M3 iMac 16/512GB

If the recent tariff news has you tightening your budget, this Mac desktop deal from Best Buy might be just what you need. With all the current global uncertainty, shopping only makes sense when the deal is truly worthwhile, and this one checks every box.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the Apple M3 iMac with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $1,399, which is a $400 discount off its regular $1,799 price. This model features the powerful M3 chip. It’s a strong option for anyone needing high performance for tasks like video editing, music production, or multitasking.

Compared to the base 8GB RAM version, this upgraded model provides double the memory, which means smoother performance across the board. However, if you’re more budget-conscious, the 8GB version is also available at a lower price.

Available in Silver and Blue, this all-in-one iMac boasts a stunning 4480 x 2520 Retina display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C 3.0 ports, a 1080p webcam, Siri integration, and Touch ID. Built with Apple’s cutting-edge 3-nanometer M3 chip, the iMac is future-ready and supports Apple Intelligence features, ensuring it remains relevant and powerful for years to come.