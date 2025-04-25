Best Apple Deals this Week: MacBook 25% Off, AirTags for $80

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, iMac, or just some accessories, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. M3 Pro MacBook Pro, 14-inch, 18/512GB

If you’re looking for a high-end laptop, now’s the perfect time to upgrade. B&H is offering you a $500 discount on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, dropping the price to $1,499, or $1,778 if you include AppleCare+ for added protection. You can choose between the sleek Silver or Space Black finish, both equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Released in 2023, the M3 MacBook Pro still delivers exceptional performance. Its M3 chip handles heavy creative tasks like video editing, 3D modeling, and music production with ease. Whether you’re a student or a professional, you’ll appreciate the 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and the lightweight design that fits easily in your bag. Plus, with up to 22 hours of battery life, you can work or play all day without interruptions.

Don’t miss this deal. For power, portability, and reliability, this MacBook Pro is worth every penny.

2. 24″ M3 iMac All-in-One

Image Credits: Apple

The 24-inch iMac is one of the sleekest desktop options you can get from Apple. Powered by the M3 chip, it delivers fast, silent performance and features a stunning 4.5K Retina display. While it doesn’t get the same spotlight as the MacBook line, this iMac is perfect if you want serious performance without a bulky setup. It’s a stationary system, so portability isn’t its strong suit, and the usual $1,599 price tag can be a hurdle.

Right now, though, you can grab the 512GB M3 iMac for just $1,099 at Best Buy; no trade-ins or hoops to jump through. That’s a solid $500 discount on one of Apple’s most capable all-in-one machines. If you prefer monthly payments, financing starts at just $61.06 per month.

This model comes with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Perfect for creative apps, multitasking, and big projects. Need even more power? The 16GB RAM version is also on sale for $1,399. Both models come in multiple colors, so you can match your space.

3. M2 Pro Mac Mini

Right now, you can grab the M2 Pro Mac mini (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for just $799 at Best Buy. $400 off its original $1,199 price tag. That’s a rare discount on an Apple device, and you don’t see savings like this every day.

This compact machine delivers pro-level performance, making it a strong choice even in 2025. With a 12-core CPU (eight performance cores and four efficiency cores) you’ll breeze through demanding tasks. Its upgraded Neural Engine is 40% faster than the M1, so you’ll notice quicker performance in machine learning tasks like image processing and video analysis.

The powerful media engine also lets you play up to five streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps without a hitch.

These smart trackers are some of the best you can buy. Just attach one to your keys, backpack, or luggage, and track it right from your iPhone. You don’t need to spend $30 on a single AirTag when you can grab a 4-pack for only $79.99. That’s $19 off the regular $99 price, available now at Amazon and Best Buy.

You probably won’t find AirTags on sale often, so this deal is worth jumping on. I use one with my car keys and it’s saved me more than once. I’ve been planning to get a few more for my luggage and house keys, and this discount makes it a no-brainer.

AirTags are easy to set up with just one tap. They use Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband technology to help you find your stuff fast. You also get a built-in speaker to play a sound if something goes missing. Plus, each AirTag runs on a CR2032 battery that lasts up to a year and is easy to replace. With water resistance and reliable performance, you’ll wonder how you lived without them.