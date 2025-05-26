Best Apple Deals You Can Get on Amazon This Memorial Day (2025)

Check out Memorial Day Weekend’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing an iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, or AirPods, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. iPad Mini 7

Amazon has slashed prices on the iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi models to their lowest ever, offering savings of up to $100. The 128GB version is now $399 (down from $499), while the 256GB model is just $499 (originally $599), and the 512GB version is discounted to $699 (was $799). Although some Wi-Fi + Cellular color variants don’t get the full discount, all storage sizes in four color options are at record lows.

Released last fall alongside the iPhone 16 and AirPods 4, the iPad mini 7 features the powerful A17 Pro chip, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and Wi-Fi 6E. It also supports Apple Pencil Pro, making it ideal for note-taking, drawing, or writing. As the most affordable iPad compatible with Apple Intelligence, it’s a great value, especially if you’re choosing between open-box and brand-new units.

2. AirPods Max

Amazon is currently offering the USB-C AirPods Max for $479.99, reduced from $549.00, in all five colors. Initially limited to one color over the weekend, the discount now applies to the full range. Delivery is available in May, with many estimates around May 31 and free shipping options. Some Prime members may also see same-day delivery availability. This $69 discount is one of the few notable AirPods deals on Amazon right now.

3. Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon is offering major discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10. The 46mm GPS model is now just $329, down from $429, a $100 savings. Featuring a wide-angle OLED display and 30% more screen area, it combines clarity with a sleek, lightweight design.

It also includes health features like Sleep Apnea Detection, plus depth and water temperature sensors, ideal for swimmers. Choose from jet black, rose gold, or silver finishes. Prefer a smaller size? The 42mm GPS is also $100 off at $299. The 42mm Cellular model is $399, and the Titanium case with Milanese loop is $639, saving you $160.

4. Apple Watch SE

In addition to the Series 10, Amazon is currently offering notable discounts on Apple Watch SE models, too. The 40mm GPS version is available for $169.00, reduced from $249.00, marking one of the best prices of 2025 so far. It comes in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum finishes. Similarly, the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE is on sale for $199.00, down from $279.00, and is also available in the same color options with multiple band sizes. Both deals provide a $80 savings.

5. Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon is currently offering a $30 discount on the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This must-have iPad accessory allows you to effortlessly take notes, draw, and design. Featuring pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, it provides a natural writing and drawing experience similar to a traditional pencil.

6. M4 MacBook Air

Amazon is offering major discounts on nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with savings of up to $177 on both 13-inch and 15-inch models. For the 13-inch versions, discounts reach up to $157. Prices start at $891 for the 256GB model, $1,099 for the 16GB/512GB configuration, and $1,243 for the 24GB/512GB version. These are among the best prices currently available, just slightly above their historic lows.

The 15-inch models are heavily discounted as well. The 256GB model is priced at $1,079, the 16GB/512GB at $1,299, and the 24GB/512GB at a record-low $1,422, a $177 savings.

7. M4 iPad Pro

Now is a great time to grab Apple’s latest flagship iPad, as Amazon is offering a $200 discount on the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. This high-end tablet features a brilliant Tandem OLED display, Apple’s powerful new M4 chip, and an ultra-slim, lightweight build.

It includes a 12MP front-facing landscape camera with Center Stage, making it ideal for video calls and selfies. With its large screen and top-tier performance, it’s a strong laptop alternative. Prefer a smaller option? The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is also discounted on Amazon, currently $100 off.

8. M2 iPad Air

If you’re considering a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is a standout choice, blending strong performance, portability, and value. Right now, the 11-inch version is available for just $700, $350 off its regular price. Powered by Apple’s M2 chip and featuring 512GB of storage, it’s built for both productivity and entertainment. The vibrant 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers excellent visuals, and the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you centered during video calls. With Apple Intelligence features, this deal makes the iPad Air an even more appealing investment.

9. AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 feature a refreshed design, optimized using 50 million data points to provide the most comfortable fit yet. Equipped with Apple’s H2 chip, they deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and introduce a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. Charging is now more convenient with USB-C, and you can enjoy up to 30 hours of listening time. Offering Pro-level features at a more affordable price, these earbuds stand out in Apple’s wireless lineup.

10. Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro over-ear headphones, featuring wireless Bluetooth and active noise cancellation, are now just $200 in select colors.



